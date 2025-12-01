Jesus led the line for Forest on Sunday and worked off limited service in a first half Brighton largely controlled. His major moment came after the interval when he was played through centrally and looked set for a first Premier League goal, only for Bart Verbruggen to block his low finish with an outstretched leg on the one-on-one. He continued to battle between the Brighton centre-backs, contributing to five shots and one chance created. Jesus has now made 20 shots in 12 Premier League appearances and has not yet found the back of the net.