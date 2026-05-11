Igor Jesus News: Four shots, no goal

Jesus recorded four shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Jesus had a decent match with four shots and put three on net, although he couldn't add to his goal tally. He now has 11 shots in his past five games, earning two goals during that span. The forward remains at six goals and four assists in 35 appearances (26 starts) this season.