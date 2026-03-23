Igor Jesus News: Nets in rout

Igor Jesus scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Igor Jesus got in on the goalscoring fun during a one-sided rout Sunday. He made the most of every chance he got, and helped pile on the goals during the rout. Igor Jesus has been disappointing this season, with only three goals in the Premier League, but he's continued to improve throughout his time leading the line.