Igor Jesus News: Notches another assist

Jesus assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Jesus came to play Wednesday despite not adding to his goal tally, with the forward instead linking up with Morgan Gibbs-White in the 56th minute for an assist and goal. He now has two straight games with an assist after one last time out against Brighton, up to three on the season. He is up to five goal contributions this season, with his two goals in league play, much less than the seven he has earned in UEL play.