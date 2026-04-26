Igor Jesus News: Scores, assists Friday

Igor Jesus scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Friday's 5-0 win against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Igor Jesus scored and set a goal up during Friday's one-sided trouncing of Sunderland. It wasn't a competitive match right from the opening kick, and Igor Jesus made the most of his chances as a finisher and creator. He will hope to build this into a strong final month of the campaign.