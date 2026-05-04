Igor Jesus News: Scores from the spot

Igor Jesus scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Monday's 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Jesus made no mistake from the spot, doubling Forest's advantage within the first 15 minutes of Monday's contest en route to a 3-1 win. The forward was subbed off at halftime, likely to conserve him for Thursday's UEL semifinal second leg. Jesus will be hard-pressed to score in that game, as the first leg only featured one total goal.