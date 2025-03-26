Igor Matanovic Injury: Training partially with team
Matanovic (foot) has been doing parts of team training this week, the club announced.
Matanovic is nearing a return to competition after being spotted doing parts of team training this week. It is unclear if he will be back for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart. If he makes the squad, he will likely remain a bench option, similar to his role before his foot injury this season.
