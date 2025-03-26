Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Matanovic headshot

Igor Matanovic Injury: Training partially with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Matanovic (foot) has been doing parts of team training this week, the club announced.

Matanovic is nearing a return to competition after being spotted doing parts of team training this week. It is unclear if he will be back for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart. If he makes the squad, he will likely remain a bench option, similar to his role before his foot injury this season.

Igor Matanovic
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now