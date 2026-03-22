Igor Matanovic headshot

Igor Matanovic News: Nets brace to sink St. Pauli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Matanovic scored two goals while taking five shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.

Matanovic scored in the 65th and 78th minutes while leading Freiburg with his five shots Sunday. The goals were the first since February 22nd in the Bundesliga for the forward as he's combined for 11 shots, and four chances created over his last three league appearances.

Igor Matanovic
SC Freiburg
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