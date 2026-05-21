Igor Matanovic News: Quiet in loss
Matanovic registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa.
Matanovic had a quiet night as Freiburg's trophy hopes ended, only recording a single shot from his forward role. To make things worse, his one shot wasn't even on net. He still earned three goals and one assist in 15 appearances (eight starts) this UEL campaign.
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