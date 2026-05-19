Igor Matanovic News: Scores, assists in win
Matanovic scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and five chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against RB Leipzig.
Matanovic scored Freiburg's second goal with a perfect header following a cross from Johan Manzambi, and he later added an assist when Derry Scherhant closed out the scoring in the second half. Matanovic finished the 2025/26 Bundesliga season with impressive numbers, as he notched 11 goals and two assists across 31 league outings but only 14 starts.
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