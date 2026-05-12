Igor Matanovic News: Scores twice in away defeat

Matanovic scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Hamburger SV.

Matanovic made his 13th start of the season in the Bundesliga and scored twice to bring him to 10 goals for the campaign. This was his third time this season scoring a brace, and it was also his ninth game this season taking three or more shots. Nine of his 13 goals in all competitions have come in games when he has taken three or more shots.