Paixao was forced off in the 79th minute of Saturday's draw against Paris FC due to ongoing fitness issues he has been dealing with for several weeks, largely stemming from his recent positional switch. The Brazilian moved from an attacking midfield role to wing back during Emerson's absence (thigh), which has clearly taken a toll physically. Paixao is likely to be a late call ahead of Tuesday's clash against Rennes, but he may not be pushed for clearance with the Classico against Paris Saint-Germain coming up on Sunday.