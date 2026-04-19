Igor Paixao Injury: Forced off with calf issue

Paixao felt discomfort in his calf as early as the 21st minute of Sunday's clash against Lorient and played through until halftime with a strap before being forced off, according to Onze Mondial.

Paixao had been determined to stay on the pitch despite the early alert, but Marseille took no further risks in the second half with Sunday's South Derby against Nice on the horizon. The extent of the damage remains unclear and the club will assess him over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the Velodrome showdown. Hamed Traore is expected to take on a larger role on the left flank if Paixao cannot be cleared in time for what is one of the most anticipated remaining fixtures on Marseille's calendar.