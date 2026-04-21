Igor Paixao Injury: Set to miss two weeks

Paixao (calf) will miss around two weeks with the injury he sustained during Saturday's defeat against Lorient, according to La Minute OM.

Paixao had played through the discomfort until halftime before being substituted Saturday, and the confirmed two-week absence is a big blow for the Olympians since he has been the most significant presence in the attack in recent weeks. Hamed Traore and Emerson are the most likely candidates to pick up extra minutes on the left flank while Paixao works his way back to full fitness.