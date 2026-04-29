Igor Paixao Injury: Should return against Nantes

Paixao (calf) returned to team training and is expected to be back in the squad for Saturday's trip to Nantes, according to La Minute OM.

Paixao had been sidelined for two weeks after sustaining a calf injury during the defeat at Lorient, but his return to collective sessions is right on the timeline that had been set. The Brazilian winger has been Marseille's most dangerous attacking weapon in recent weeks and his comeback is a significant boost for coach Habib Beye heading into the final stretch of the season. If deemed fit to do so, Paixao should regain his starting role against the Canaries.