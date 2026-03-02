Igor Paixao News: Brillant shift off bench

Paixao scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Lyon.

Paixao flipped the entire script of Sunday's Olympico when he came off the bench at halftime, burying a stunning right-footed strike from outside the box in the 52nd minute to level the match in what is already a goal-of-the-season contender and a true momentum shifter. He then set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 81st minute equalizer, whipping in the cross that led to the close-range finish and dragging Marseille all the way back into the fight. He brought relentless energy and attacking thrust after the break, stretching Lyon's defensive shape and pinning them deeper, and his electric cameo likely locked in a starting spot in the upcoming fixtures under new coach Habib Beye.