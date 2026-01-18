Paixao entered the pitch around the hour mark and eventually put the game away in the 88th minute, finishing from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pass to restore Marseille's four-goal lead. Paixao could have scored another goal earlier, but his shot came off close to the post. The late goal rewarded his lively cameo off the bench and ensured Marseille's dominance was properly reflected on the scoreboard. Paixao has been an undisputed starter for Marseille this season, contributing eight goals and two assists in 21 appearances, but he might see less playing time in the coming weeks since Hamed Traore is back from injury and performing well in that role for OM.