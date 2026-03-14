Igor Paixao News: Finds larger role in attack

Paixao had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 1-0 victory against AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Paixao started on the left and stayed heavily involved during Marseille's territorial control, especially after the break as the first half offered little to highlight. He was on the pitch during the stretch where Marseille really turned the pressure up and finally broke through, even if he was not the one to deliver the decisive touch. The Brazilian was trusted with a larger role by coach Habib Beye and handled most of the corner kicks, sending in six crosses and seven corners. He also created three chances in each of the last two matches, showing his new influence in the final third. Paixao now looks revitalized and is carrying more weight in the attack for the Olympians, a shift that could drive his goal contributions up as the season heads into its final stretch.