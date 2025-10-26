Paixao came deep to receive the ball and created the opening goal for Marseille with an incisive pass into Mason Greenwood's path. He attempted four shots, a season high, and created two chances. His influence has clearly grown in Marseille's attack although he couldn't find any goal contributions this time. The Brazilian has now started the last seven games across all competitions and looks to be the main man for coach Roberto de Zerbi in the frontline, similarly to Mason Greenwood on the other wing.