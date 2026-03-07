Igor Paixao News: Provides assist for winner

Paixao assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Toulouse.

Paixao set up Mason Greenwood's winner with the key pass in the 18th minute of Saturday's victory at the Stadium, then nearly got on the scoresheet himself three minutes later when Guillaume Restes denied his long-range effort. The winger looks reborn since the arrival of new coach Habib Beye, operating in his natural role, taking defenders on again in one-on-one situations and finishing the match with four shots and three chances created, both new season highs for him. The Brazilian appears to be a completely different player right now and should remain a major attacking factor down the stretch after producing one goal and two assists across his last two Ligue 1 appearances.