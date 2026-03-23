Igor Paixao News: Provides assist in defeat

Paixao assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lille.

Paixao teed up Ethan Nwaneri's opener just before halftime in Sunday's loss to the Dogues, delivering the final pass that Marseille converted into a first-half lead. He was again one of Marseille's most dangerous outlets, especially in transition, and kept going at Lille's shape before coming off late. Paixao continues to be the lone attacking bright spot in Marseille's rough season, and he was handed an even bigger role under new coach Habib Beye, who wants him to finally take defenders on in one-on-one spots and also gave him set-piece duties from the left, with the Brazilian finishing his shift with seven crosses, one corner and a season-high six chances created.