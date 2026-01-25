Paixao set up Amine Gouiri's third minute opener against Lens, combining quickly before the Algerian clipped his finish over the keeper. He remained Marseille's most direct wide outlet, repeatedly carrying the ball into the final third and forcing Lens to defend deeper than they wanted. Paixao operated in a new role after starting as a true wing-back against Lens, putting in significant defensive work, contributing three tackles and three interceptions to cap off another solid shift from the Brazilian.