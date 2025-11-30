Paixao woke the stadium up in the 66th minute, latching onto Bilal Nadir's perfectly weighted ball in behind Djibril Sidibe. He cut across the full-back, rounded Guillaume Restes outside the box and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net to score the equalizer. Beyond the goal he was the main outlet on the left, constantly looking to attack space once Marseille tilted the pitch, contributing as well to a season high six crosses and remaining an active presence in the defensive area with two tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.