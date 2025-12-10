Paixao levelled the match at 1-1 in the 15th minute, reacting first in the box and rifling a right-footed shot into the top left corner after Kjell Scherpen had saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's initial attempt. He later went close again from the left side of the area and continued to win free kicks in advanced zones as Union tried to push higher. The Brazilian was more active in the frontline and less in defense following the criticism from the fans that asked him to be more impactful in the attack as a dribbler and versatile winger. Paixao has scored three goals in his last five appearances across all competitions, highlighting his good form for OM.