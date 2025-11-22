Paixao sealed the result in the derby with a goal in the 74th minute, finishing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's cut-back with precision and timing inside the box. He had already completed three dribbles and produced two progressive carries that stretched Nice's defensive shape before that moment. His movement off the ball opened channels for his teammates, but it was in defense that Paixao was the most surprising on Friday as he set season highs with three interceptions and three clearances, clearly showing that Roberto de Zerbi touch in his game.