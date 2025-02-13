Fantasy Soccer
Igor Paixao headshot

Igor Paixao News: Scores only goal against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 7:52am

Paixao scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against AC Milan.

Paixao scored the only goal of the game on Wednesday from quite a long range, a shot that surprised Mike Maignan, who couldn't manage to stop it and deflected it into his own goal. This marked Paixao's second goal of the competition and came at an important time, giving Feyenoord a strong first-leg advantage ahead of the second leg on Tuesday.

Igor Paixao
Feyenoord
