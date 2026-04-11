Igor Paixao headshot

Igor Paixao News: Sublime chip doubles lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Paixao scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 3-1 victory over Metz.

Paixao doubled Marseille's lead in the 48th minute of Friday's 3-1 home win over Metz, latching onto Mason Greenwood's perfectly weighted through ball on the counter before lofting a silky right-footed chip over Pape Sy from the edge of the box in what stood out as one of the best goals of the Ligue 1 weekend. After a quiet first half, he flipped the switch in the second period, constantly stretching the defense with his runs and delivery while finishing with a goal and five crosses. Paixao is now up to six goals and five assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season, cementing himself as one of the few consistent bright spots in a frustrating campaign for the Phoceens.

Igor Paixao
Marseille
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