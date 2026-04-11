Igor Paixao News: Sublime chip doubles lead

Paixao scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 3-1 victory over Metz.

Paixao doubled Marseille's lead in the 48th minute of Friday's 3-1 home win over Metz, latching onto Mason Greenwood's perfectly weighted through ball on the counter before lofting a silky right-footed chip over Pape Sy from the edge of the box in what stood out as one of the best goals of the Ligue 1 weekend. After a quiet first half, he flipped the switch in the second period, constantly stretching the defense with his runs and delivery while finishing with a goal and five crosses. Paixao is now up to six goals and five assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season, cementing himself as one of the few consistent bright spots in a frustrating campaign for the Phoceens.