Igor Silva Injury: Out until after break
Silva (groin) will be out until after the international break, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest-France.
Silva missed the 1-1 draw against Lille this past weekend, and the issue he's dealing with is severe enough to keep him sidelined from the games against Lens and Toulouse as well. The earlier he'll be able to return is the matchup against Paris FC on April 5 after the break.
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