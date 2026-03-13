Igor Silva headshot

Igor Silva Injury: Out until after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Silva (groin) will be out until after the international break, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest-France.

Silva missed the 1-1 draw against Lille this past weekend, and the issue he's dealing with is severe enough to keep him sidelined from the games against Lens and Toulouse as well. The earlier he'll be able to return is the matchup against Paris FC on April 5 after the break.

Igor Silva
Lorient
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