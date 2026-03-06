Igor Silva Injury: Out with adductor injury
Silva is out for Sunday's match against Lille due to a groin injury, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest France.
Silva is going to hit the sidelines and deprive his club of a center-back option, missing due to his groin injury. This leaves the club without a starter of the past three games, forcing a change until he can play with no ailments. That said, Darlene Yongwa will likely replace him, holding that role until Silva can return.
