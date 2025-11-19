Silva is unlikely to be available for Sunday's derby against Nantes after suffering a setback in training from a recurrent heel injury he has been dealing with for a few seasons now. The defender had lightened training sessions over the international break and the outlook does not appear positive for him, according to the coach. This is a blow for Lorient since they already have injuries in the backline and a change will have to be made in the starting XI. One of the three underperforming or initially out-of-plans defenders will have to step in to face Nantes, with Abdoul Bamo Meite as the most likely option, although a return from Isaak Toure or Nathaniel Adjei could also occur.