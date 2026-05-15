Igor Silva Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Silva is unlikely to play Sunday against Le Havre after sustaining a calf injury in training earlier this week, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest-France.

Silva is not expected to suit up for the final game of the campaign. If that ends up being the case, he'd end the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season with 13 starts out of 17 appearances. He recorded one goal while adding 44 clearances, 21 tackles and 13 interceptions.