Igor Silva News: Available for season finale

Silva has recovered from the calf injury that had threatened to rule him out of Sunday's season finale against Le Havre and is ultimately available for the game, the club posted.

Silva had been unlikely to feature after picking up the issue in training earlier in the week, making his inclusion in the squad a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The defender's return is a welcome update since he contributed one goal, 44 clearances, 21 tackles and 13 interceptions across 17 appearances (13 starts), and his availability gives coach Olivier Pantaloni a full complement of options for the final fixture of Lorient's campaign.