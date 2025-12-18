Thiago will head into Saturday's match with some worries after he had to leave the field early in Wednesday's Carabao Cup match, with the forward suffering a knock. A fitness test likely awaits the forward ahead of the match, deciding if he can make the call or not. With the forward only missing one start all season, this is something to monitor, especially with more absences due to AFCON, with Kevin Schade likely to return to his spot on the left flank or in Thiago's spot, depending on whether he makes the call or not.