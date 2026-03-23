Igor Thiago News: Four crosses in 0-0 draw
Igor Thiago had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Leeds United.
Igor Thiago was unable to score against Leeds as his only shot went off target. He did attempt four crosses, but could only complete one. His four crosses were the most he has attempted in a game this season and with two chances created this was the third time he has reached this figure this year.
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