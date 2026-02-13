Igor Thiago News: Inks contract extension

Thiago signed a contract extension with Brentford until 2031 with a club option for an additional year, the club announced. "It's brilliant that Thiago has committed his long-term future to the club. The connection that he has with his team-mates, the staff and the fans, as well as how much the club means to him and he means to us, is pretty evident for everybody to see. Again, it's the person before the player. I love working with him and I've loved seeing his evolution as a player. How he plays is such a big part of how we play and what our season has been so far. He's been a massive player for us, so it's a contract he thoroughly deserves and I'm really happy that the club have been able to get it done," said head coach Keith Andrews.

