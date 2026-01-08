Thiago opened the scoring in the 30th minute, latching onto Vitaly Janelt's perfectly weighted pass before rounding Robin Roefs and slotting home with composure. He doubled the lead shortly after the hour mark, converting following sustained pressure that came after Sunderland's missed penalty and a Kevin Schade effort that struck the woodwork. The two goals push his total to 16 in 21 Premier League appearances for the Bees this season, an impressive return for the Brazilian following his recovery from an ACL injury. Thiago will look to add to his tally against Chelsea on Jan. 17, as he remains the only player able to compete with Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot.