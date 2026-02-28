Igor Thiago News: Scores crucial goal in 4-3 win

Igor Thiago scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Igor Thiago scored his 18th goal of the season as he helped his side to 2-0 lead in a crazy game which finished 4-3. He has scored in his last two away matches, having not scored in his last two games, which were at home. This is his seventh time this season with at least four shots. In each of those games, he has put at least two on target. His goal was assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard, who also scored two goals in the game.