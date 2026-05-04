Igor Thiago News: Scores from spot
Igor Thiago scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win over West Ham United.
Thiago continued his strong campaign, netting his 22st goal of the season, including his eighth from the penalty spot, having missed just once so far.The forward has also scored five goals across his last four home matches, failing to find the net in only one of those games.
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