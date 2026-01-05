Thiago dominated Everton Sunday, scoring three goals to lead Brentford to a road victory. It marked his fourth match this season with multiple goals and he now has 14 goals through 20 Premier League matches this season. He recorded a season-high five shots on target as he emphatically ended a six-match slump without a goal. He and Erling Haaland (19 goals) are the only two players in the Premier League with double-digit goals and while it would be very difficult, Thiago is the only player contending with Haaland for the Golden Boot.