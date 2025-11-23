Thiago thought he had opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before an offside flag cut short the celebrations, but he did put Brentford ahead from the spot in the 29th minute after Carlos Baleba fouled Dango Ouattara in the box. He dispatched that first penalty with a stuttering run-up and a no-look finish into the bottom left corner, marking his ninth league goal of the season and his fourth from the spot in 12 appearances. Deep into stoppage time he earned a second penalty after Maxim De Cuyper pulled down Kevin Schade, only for his tame effort to be saved by Bart Verbruggen, leaving him unable to help the team secure a point away from home.