Igor Thiago News: Scores twice to pass 20 goals

Igor Thiago scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Everton.

Igor Thiago has now reached 21 goals for the season, having scored twice against Everton. In his last four games in all competitions, he has scored five goals, including two braces. He scored from each shot on target in the last four games. He also created a chance in the game, making it seven games out of the last eight in the Premier League where he has created a chance.