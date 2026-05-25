Igor Thiago News: Two shots in finale

Igor Thiago registered two shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Igor Thiago's first healthy season in the Premier League was something to behold. He scored 22 times and added an assist during an incredible breakout campaign that saw him finish second in the golden boot race. The striker was everything Brentford had hoped for and more as he helped the Bees comfortably stay up. It will be a tall task to replicate this success next season, but he took the league by storm.