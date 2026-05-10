Igor Thiago News: Two shots, no goal
Thiago registered two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City.
Thiago recorded two shots, with both on target Sunday but was unable to score for a second match in a row. However, he still sits second in the Golden Boot race, with his 22 goals in 36 appearances. He hopes to keep consistency and end the season strong as he prepares for the World Cup with Brazil.
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