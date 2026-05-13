Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia Injury: Back available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Zubeldia (thigh) has been included in the squad for Thursday's clash against Girona, according to the club.

Zubeldia's return to the matchday squad is a welcome development after more than a month on the sidelines with the thigh injury. The defender's inclusion gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo additional options at the back heading into the final fixtures of the season, with Duje Caleta-Car having covered in his absence. Zubeldia should push to reclaim his starting role over the remaining matches as Real Sociedad close out the campaign.

Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
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