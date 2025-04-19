Igor Zubeldia Injury: Still in recovery process

Zubeldia (groin) is still in his recovery process and is likely aiming a return against Bilbao next week, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference. "He's continuing his recovery process. I don't think he'll be ready for the Alaves game. We'll see if he's ready for the next match."

