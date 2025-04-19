Fantasy Soccer
Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia Injury: Still in recovery process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Zubeldia (groin) is still in his recovery process and is likely aiming a return against Bilbao next week, coach Imanol Alguacil said in the press conference. "He's continuing his recovery process. I don't think he'll be ready for the Alaves game. We'll see if he's ready for the next match."

Zubeldia is expected to miss two more games before returning to the squad to face Bilbao next Sunday, as he is still recovering from his groin injury. Jon Martin is expected to get a larger role in the backline until he comes back.

Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
