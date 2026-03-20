Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia Injury: Subs off injured in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:06pm

Zubeldia abandoned Friday's 3-1 loss to Villarreal with an apparent muscle injury.

Zubeldia is now questionable for future fixtures, potentially opening a spot in the back line for Duje Caleta-Car to take. However, the severity of the issue is still unknown. After tallying 21 clearances, 11 tackles and six interceptions over six starts in the last eight league games, Zubeldia could be a tough loss for the team if a serious injury is confirmed.

Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
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