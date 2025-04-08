Fantasy Soccer
Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia Injury: Suffers groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Zubeldia suffered a groin injury in Sunday's clash against Las Palmas that forced him off, the club announced.

Zubeldia is dealing with an injury to the medial adductor after picking it up against Las Palmas on Sunday. He will not train in the coming days and is expected to be assessed later this week to determine his availability for Saturday's match against Mallorca. If he is unable to play, Nayef Aguerd could start in central defense if deemed fit.

