Igor Zubeldia Injury: Thigh injury confirmed

Zubeldia is out for the time being due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Zubeldia went down in Friday's outing and will now miss some time as he deals with an injury, suffering from discomfort in the back of his thigh. This is huge news for the club, as he started in their past two games and could now potentially miss time. However, with the international break on the horizon, he will have some decent time to recover, likely to miss at least two to three weeks as he recovers. That said, Duje Caleta-Car is a possible replacement if he does miss some games.