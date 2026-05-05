Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia Injury: Trains with team Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Zubeldia (thigh) returned to team training Tuesday and is targeting a return for Saturday's clash against Real Betis, the club posted.

Zubeldia had been ruled out for more than one month after picking up a thigh injury, making his return to collective sessions a welcome development for Real Sociedad heading into the final fixtures of the season. The defender should push to regain his starting role in upcoming fixtures, with Duje Caleta-Car having been the one to cover in his absence. Getting Zubeldia back in the fold gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo more defensive options for the run-in.

Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
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