Igor Zubeldia Injury: Trains with team Tuesday

Zubeldia (thigh) returned to team training Tuesday and is targeting a return for Saturday's clash against Real Betis, the club posted.

Zubeldia had been ruled out for more than one month after picking up a thigh injury, making his return to collective sessions a welcome development for Real Sociedad heading into the final fixtures of the season. The defender should push to regain his starting role in upcoming fixtures, with Duje Caleta-Car having been the one to cover in his absence. Getting Zubeldia back in the fold gives coach Pellegrino Matarazzo more defensive options for the run-in.