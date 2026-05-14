Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Zubeldia (thigh) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Girona.

Zubeldia is back in the team sheet Thursday as expected, as the defender earns a spot on the bench. He has been a starter this season and will look for that spot back in the final two games of the season, starting in 21 of his 22 appearances.

Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
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