Igor Zubeldia News: Bench option
Zubeldia (thigh) is on the bench for Thursday's match against Girona.
Zubeldia is back in the team sheet Thursday as expected, as the defender earns a spot on the bench. He has been a starter this season and will look for that spot back in the final two games of the season, starting in 21 of his 22 appearances.
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